Don’t miss your chance to get the greatest Dragon Ball game for just $1

The Dragon Ball series lends itself very well to fighting games. For example, FighterZ is a brilliant, fast-paced fighting game that is hectic and a (Dragon) Ball of fun – but it’s not the best game in the franchise. That is reserved for 2024’s Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, a brilliant arena fighter that took the world by storm – and you can now get it for as little as $1 if you’re lucky.

While you may be hoping for a new Dragon Ball game in 2025, last year’s Sparking Zero is one of the best action games, showcasing the power levels of each character extremely well. Environments are destroyed in satisfying ways and the adrenaline-rushing combat is as exciting as it is competitive. If you’re looking for one of the best Dragon Ball games, I can’t think of much better.

It does have a story mode, which allows you to experience some of the biggest plot points, but that’s certainly not the focus. The multiplayer action, which will see you fighting intense battles against enemy players, will have you pulling off combos at record speed. But if you prefer playing the best single-player games, there’s also a mode that lets you create your own setpieces – like playing with action figures and introducing your own bizarre stories.

Thankfully, the game is also Steam Deck Playable, meaning you can enjoy it on the best portable gaming console (or perhaps one of the best Steam Deck alternatives). While some text may be difficult to read, and you might have to fiddle around with the graphics settings for a solid framerate, it’s certainly a great experience on the Steam Deck.

However, if you don’t want to break the bank to buy a copy of this fairly new game, you have the chance to get Dragon Ball Sparking Zero for as little as $1 / £1, thanks to Fanatical’s Mystery Star Bundle. There’s a lot of luck involved, something that the best gacha game players will understand, but you’ll always get more value than you put in. However, you have a chance to get Dragon Ball, as well as an assortment of other triple-A games.

You can buy one key for just $1 / £1, or opt for a massive 20 keys for only $13.49 / £13.49, making each key cheaper and giving you more opportunities to get lucky. For a look at the other games you have the chance of getting, look no further than the list below:

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Void Crew

If you’re feeling lucky, why not try and get Dragon Ball Sparking Zero for just $1/ £ 1 with this bundle? Alternatively, if you’re a fan of the franchise at large, find out how to download Dragon Ball Legends, and use our Dragon Ball Legends codes for a great start in the mobile game.