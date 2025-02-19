The rush of battle, defeating thousands upon thousands of enemies in just a couple of sword slashes, and a fair amount of flirting makes Dynasty Warriors: Origins one of my favorite action games in recent memory. The long-running series takes it back to basics with the latest entry, making it easy to love for both fans and newcomers alike, but if you have your reservations, you may be lucky enough to get it for just $5 thanks to the Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle.

After spending over 100 hours in this amazing action game, Dynasty Warriors: Origins has already given me a great start to 2025. Instead of the standard musou experience of playing as a range of characters, you play as the ‘protagonist’, a character with amnesia who is adept in martial arts and combat, on the hunt for a warrior they’ll deem as the hero of the Three Kingdoms.

The narrative will see you meet a wide range of characters, some you’ll love and some you’ll love to hate, as you decimate thousands of foes who stand in your way. I’ve made the mistake of calling Dynasty Warriors entries easy games in the past, but Origins really amps up the difficulty, giving you plenty of duels as well as forcing you to make strategic choices in order to claim victory.

While the story does give you more than enough reasons to see the game through to the end, there’s a good reason why I think it’s one of the best Steam Deck games in recent memory – the combat. With a range of weapons to wield and learn, you’ll have plenty of ways to take down large forces of enemies, while also having intense battles against stronger officers in the opposing army.

The fast-paced action makes it a truly incredible time on the best handheld consoles, and if you want to get it for much cheaper, this Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle is the perfect opportunity. With this latest bundle, you have a chance to grab Dynasty Warriors: Origins and two other games for just $4.99 / £4.99. Here are the other triple-A games available below:

Sid Meir’s Civilization VII

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Gold Edition

In all honesty, any of these games would be a great offer at this price. However, there is a luck of the draw, but even then you’re still getting games that are ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ according to Steam reviews. So, even if you don’t pull the best games in the bundle, you’re still getting some must-have gems that you may have overlooked in the past.

So if you’ve been waiting for a good reason to grab a copy of Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you shouldn’t pass on this bundle. If you’re running Valve’s brilliant handheld, I think you’ll have a great time playing this game on a bigger screen with the best Steam Deck dock, especially when playing one of the best ARPGs in recent years.