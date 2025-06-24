For years, I had been putting off Dysmantle. After playing countless zombie games, from Project Zomboid's day-to-day living to Dead Island 2's hack-and-slash action, I've grown fairly tired of the genre. However, that was my mistake, as I finally gave Dysmantle a chance only to find a must-play mobile game that puts a great twist on the survival genre, and you can grab this app at an incredible discount right now.

Among the best mobile games I've ever played, Dysmantle's pay-once price tag and excellent survival game mechanics make it a staple in my app library. After passing on it for months and not giving it enough time, I realized what a huge mistake I'd made when I finally started playing it.

In this unique take on the open-world genre, you leave your shelter in an inhospitable world that is ravaged by vile creatures. Armed with little but your remaining sanity and a trusty crowbar that Half-Life's Gordon Freeman would love, you'll traverse what's left of the island. Fortunately, you don't need to find almost-dead creatures and rotten food to survive, as a lack of a hunger system means it's purely a focus on the action and demolishing most of the game's furniture and other breakable objects.

The requirements are modest, too, with most budget gaming phones being able to run it without much difficulty. It requires at least Android 6.0 or iOS 13.0 for the minimum experience, but you'll definitely get a better experience if you have a newer phone. For those who like better control over their character, it also includes controller support, so take a look at our list of the best mobile controllers if you don't fancy touch screen controls and are looking for recommendations.

If you're an iPhone user, you can grab Dysmantle for just $1.99 using this link. It's a huge discount on roughly 30 hours of gameplay, and that can end up going a lot further if you're a completionist or you decide to buy the optional DLCs. Unfortunately for readers in the UK, this deal is only available in the US.

We don't know when it might shoot back up in price, so don't wait around too long if you're thinking of buying it. At under $2, this is an absolute steal.

If you're looking to enhance your experience in games like Dysmantle, our list of the best earbuds is worth reading. However, if you're looking for something more calming, the best relaxing games will give you more serene worlds to explore.