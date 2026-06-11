Prepare for Final Fantasy Resonance by saving $25 on the I-VI Collection for Switch

If, like me, you're an RPG fan who tuned into the most recent Nintendo Direct, you probably already can't wait to get your hands on Final Fantasy Resonance. Unfortunately, there's still a while to go until the October 22 release date, but we've got an idea for something to keep you busy in the meantime. Amazon has slashed the price of Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch from $74.99 down to $49.77, saving you over $25 compared to the original asking price.

As the name suggests, Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition features six of the best RPGs of Square Enix's early catalog in one neat package. That's over 100 hours of content for under $50, which is a pretty decent offering, while also serving as a bumper-sized gaming history lesson for anyone unfamiliar with the iconic series.

The highlight of this collection is Final Fantasy VI, a top pick from our guide to the best GBA games. It might be over thirty years old, but it still holds up surprisingly well these days, and the game's villain, Kefka, remains one of the most recognizable villains from the entire franchise, alongside the likes of Sephiroth and Emet-Selch. The game also features one of the most dramatic twists in the history of the series, but if you've somehow managed to dodge that, we won't spoil it for you here.

While FF VI is the highlight, the earlier games are still worth checking out, even if just to see how much RPG games have evolved in the years since. Just last year, I picked up the original Final Fantasy, which also happens to be part of the Apple Arcade games library, and had a great time indulging in some old-fashioned turn-based goodness. Now, with Final Fantasy Resonance on the horizon, there's never been a better time to hone your combat skills before taking off on another epic adventure.

As ever with Amazon deals, it's worth taking advantage of this $25 saving as soon as you can, as it's impossible to tell when the price could change again. If you manage to finish all six games before the Final Fantasy Resonance release date, then we've got you covered with more HD-2D games with our Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake review and Octopath Traveler 0 review.