If you ever see me outside (which, admittedly, might scare me), chances are you'll find me rocking my SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds. Replacing the countless earbuds I've used over the years, it's a jack-of-all-trades solution for me, whether I'm playing mobile games, grinding my Switch 2 titles, or listening to music on the go. If you're looking for the best on the market, this is it - and it's at a great price during the Amazon Prime Day celebrations.

I've waxed lyrical about the GameBuds before, almost to the point it's a routine. Ever since I started pairing these earbuds with the best gaming phone and using them with any handheld console, especially the Switch 2, I've fallen in love with them even more. There are multiple reasons why, including fantastic audio quality and a feature-packed design.

I much prefer the sleek in-ear fit of the GameBuds over the stem-like style that AirPods offer, and the recent Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have since copied. It looks stylish, feels comfortable, and despite the smaller build, it doesn't affect battery life whether you're listening to your favorite albums or playing action games on your smartphone.

The low latency and incredible audio quality make the best FPS games pop with audio without ruining the immersion due to lag, regardless of your platform of choice. Whether you're enjoying Steam Deck games or going through the catalog of Apple Arcade's greatest hits, you're in for a good time with these brilliant peripherals.

It also helps that, unlike many of the best earbuds, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have the addition of a 2.4GHz connection, meaning you can use either Bluetooth or the included USB-C dongle for a stronger, more stable connection. It's also helpful that the dongle fits neatly inside the case, meaning you don't have to keep track of it wherever you go.

Even months after my initial SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds review, where I gave these premium-quality earbuds an impressive 9/10 score, I'm still using them daily. In fact, I'd argue that I've used them for hundreds of hours, and my opinion remains unswayed.

If all of that entices you to grab these buds, you can get the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for just $127.99 / £113.05 at Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively. It's all in celebration of Prime Day, which means you've only got a few days to grab this bargain, so don't delay. They pair very nicely with the best mobile controllers, turning even budget gaming phones into handhelds.

Even if you don't play games on your handset, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds pair very well with your backlog of the best Switch games. Personally, I've been recently playing one of my favorite RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077, on the Switch 2, and the GameBuds have made it a very immersive experience.