As Black Friday moves into Cyber Monday, the savings keep coming, and if you’re a big fan of mobile gaming, you’re going to want to check this one out. The GameSir G8 Galileo, one of our favorite mobile accessories, is now on sale for just $62.99, saving you more than $30 on the original asking price.

For those who don’t know, the GameSir G8 Galileo is one of the best phone controllers money can buy, with Hall effect thumbsticks for precise movement and no stick drift, pass-through charging for your device, and a USB-C port that is compatible with any Android, as well as all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 devices. Simply put, if you’re looking for something to make playing the best mobile games even more engaging, this is it.

In our GameSir G8 Galileo review, we highlighted the controller’s ergonomic design, which makes mammoth sessions of games like Minecraft or PUBG Mobile less taxing on the hands. We’re also big fans of the software support, as you can easily adjust the button mapping to use the G8 Galileo in titles that don’t natively support controllers, including gacha smash hit Honkai Star Rail.

The $62.99 Black Friday deal applies to the silver version of the GameSir G8 Galileo, while stocks last. On the subject of savings, the G8 Galileo pairs wonderfully with the RedMagic 9S Pro, a top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones, which is also part of the Amazon Black Friday event and is on sale for a record-low price of $636.65.

The last thing to say is that Amazon’s Black Friday event ends on December 2, so you have to act fast if you want to pick one up for a discounted price. If you’re looking for even more brilliant bargains while you’re here, be sure to check out our picks for the best Black Friday mobile deals and the best Black Friday Apple deals to see what else is on offer.