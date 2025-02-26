As Monster Hunter Wilds rears its Rathalos-sized head before releasing later this week, it’s clear that Nintendo Switch players are missing out. Despite the last game in the series originally being a Switch exclusive before arriving on other platforms, Wilds is focused on the current-gen consoles, meaning everything from PS4 players to those on Nintendo’s handheld are left to upgrade. However, you should really give the monster-hunting action RPG, God Eater 3 a try, and this sale should make it easier to dive into.

While God Eater 3 doesn’t offer the same complex progression as the iconic Monster Hunter series, it’s definitely one of the best action games for the Nintendo Switch. Fast-paced combat strengthens the focus on the hunt over the progressive improvements you find in the Capcom-developed series, making it an anime game that will surely give you a unique twist in the genre.

Set in the near future of the 2080s, humanity and the Earth itself have been overrun by deadly creatures called the Aragami, and if that isn’t bad enough, a strange calamity has caused a surge of an ash-like substance to corrode anything it touches, making vast stretches of land completely uninhabitable. The Aragami are immune to your standard weaponry, so a group called the God Eaters creates living weapons called the God Arcs – a way to eliminate the beasts that torment the land.

Like many of the best Monster Hunter games, God Eater 3’s primary focus is on hunting. However, God Eater 3’s strengths lie within the combat, as you use seemingly unwieldy weapons that can transform in an instant, with a major focus on stylish combos. The vibrant visuals allow the Aragami, world, and your attacks to pop with color, and it looks impressive even on the aging handheld console.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to play one of the most underrated Switch games out there, God Eater 3 has just dropped to an excellent price on Amazon. Right now, you can get the hunting game for just $20.99, making it a worthwhile purchase – and a great game to play if you’re not only waiting for the Switch 2 pre-orders to go live but if you’re missing out on the anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds.

I haven’t played the other games in the series, but after getting the Monster Hunter kick a few years back, I fell in love with God Eater 3. Despite a lot of similarities, God Eater 3 is truly distinct from the popular Monster Hunter series, and while I do think that I spend more hours hunting down monsters like the Rathalos, God Eater 3 is a great yet familiar experience.

You shouldn’t pass on this God Eater 3 sale while it’s about, but if you’re hoping for something different, there are a lot of upcoming Switch games worth keeping an eye on. However, playing one of the best monster games at a great price isn’t something you should forget about.