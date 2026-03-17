Who needs the new Samsung Galaxy S26 when you can save a whopping $150 on the Google Pixel 10 instead?

Flagship phones are pretty expensive these days, and there's no better example of that than the new Samsung Galaxy S26, starting at around $899.99. Alternatives are out there, though, including the Google Pixel 10. This great Android phone is currently available for just $549 via Amazon, down $150 from its original price of $799. Essentially, you're looking at a flagship phone for the price of a mid-ranger.

For those who don't know, the Google Pixel 10 arrived in August of last year, offering a sleek-looking alternative to the rest of the best Android phones on the market. It's an impressive all-rounder of a phone, offering performance capable of running all your favorite mobile games, a ton of useful AI features, and some of the finest cameras outside of the $1000+ premium flagship price point.

If all that wasn't enough, the Pixel 10 also boasts a lovely 6.3-inch OLED display that's just as good for streaming via Netflix or YouTube as it is for gaming. Plus, all new Google Pixel phones come with seven years of Android and security updates, so if you don't like changing your phone, you could realistically use this one well into the 2030s.

In terms of the deal itself, the new $549 price point applies to the 128GB version of the Pixel 10 in the Indigo colorway. However, if you need more storage for all your favorite apps and mobile games, the 256GB version is also discounted, down from $899 to $749. Whichever option you go for, you're still saving at least $150.

It's worth noting that this is one of Amazon's limited-time deals, so if you want to take advantage of the discount, we'd recommend acting fast. If you miss out, though, we have got a guide to the best gaming phones that's full of great options to suit a range of budgets.