Save $100 on the best mid-range Google Pixel Android before Black Friday

If you’re waiting around for Black Friday to pick up a discounted cell phone, we’ve got good news. Thanks to a new Google Pixel 8a deal, you can grab one of 2024’s most impressive mid-range devices for just $400, saving you a whopping $100 on the original asking price.

For those who don’t know, the Google Pixel 8a arrived earlier this year as a more affordable alternative to the Google Pixel 8 flagship series. At $500, it’s one of the best mid-range phones around, taking on Android competitors like the OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone (2) and offering a lot of the same engaging AI features as the latest Pixel 9 series devices without the much higher price point.

In our Google Pixel 8a review, we gave the device an 8/10, highlighting its solid cameras, reliable performance, and 120Hz display that makes for a super smooth gaming experience. For lack of a better term, it’s a proper all-rounder, and considering we thought the original $500 asking price was a steal, this Amazon deal is too good to miss.

In terms of the deal itself, Amazon is selling all the 128GB version of the Pixel 8a in all four available colorways – Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain – for $400, or for an extra $59, you can pick up the 256GB model. Either way, you should have plenty of space to download some of the best mobile games, like Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile, alongside your pictures and other apps.

The only caveat to this deal is that it’s time-limited, and as ever with Amazon, we can’t tell how long it runs for, so we’d recommend acting fast to take advantage. Still, if you want to check out some of the alternatives before making the plunge, you can see our list of the best gaming phones and the best budget gaming phones to see what else is out there.