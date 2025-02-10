Save $300 on the incredible Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold before it’s too late

If you’ve been debating picking up a foldable phone for a while, this Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal from Amazon could be the push you need to get over the line. The flagship Android is now just $1,499, down $300 on the original asking price. Sure, that’s still pretty expensive, but you’re not going to find as many foldable phones that are this impressive for a cheaper price.

For those who don’t know, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the best foldable phones out there, packing a stunning OLED display when both open and closed and top-tier gaming performance thanks to its Google Tensor G4 chip. Unlike last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which didn’t offer much of a hardware upgrade on its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold makes Google’s original foldable look almost ancient, thanks in part to its sleek and elegant design. If you’re still using the original Pixel Fold in 2025, this is your sign that it’s time to upgrade.

In our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we gave the device a stellar 8/10 score, highlighting its “snappy performance” and “exceptional build quality,” as well as its impressive cameras. While there’s more competition coming this year, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the OnePlus Open 2 on the horizon, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a whopping seven years of software support, so there’s no reason you couldn’t still be using this great cell phone by the time 2030 rolls around.

In terms of the deal itself, the $1,499 price point applies to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB of storage in the Obsidian colorway. If you need more storage for all the best Android games in your back catalog, the 512GB version is also on offer for $1,619, which still equals out to a saving of $300 on what you would have paid for the Android flagship this time last week. Whichever option you go for, the phone is unlocked, so you don’t have to worry about changing your network.

As ever, it’s worth mentioning that this is one of Amazon’s limited-time deals, so if you want to save $300 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, be sure to act fast. If you’re looking for even more buying advice, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles while you’re here, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.