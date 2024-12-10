Save over $1,000 on a fantastic foldable Android before it’s too late

We’re always on the lookout for great tech offers in the build-up to the holidays, and this Google Pixel Fold deal is too good to pass up. If you’re willing to pick up a renewed version of the Android foldable in excellent condition, you can secure one for just $577.52, saving over $1,000 on the original asking price.

For those who don’t know, the Google Pixel Fold arrived back in 2023, with its massive folding OLED display, top-tier cameras, and a bunch of AI magic. It’s a true rival to some of the picks on our list of the best foldable phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open, but right now, it’s almost a third of the price of those Android alternatives.

While the Pixel Fold might be a little older than this year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it’s still ready for the future, receiving software and security updates until 2028. It’s also a great pick for fans of the best Android games, with the 120Hz OLED display delivering super smooth visuals in games like Minecraft and Honkai Star Rail.

The $577.52 deal applies to the 256GB version of the Pixel Fold, but if you’re looking for more storage, the 512GB is available for $659.99, so you’re still saving more than $1,000. If that still isn’t cheap enough, you can save up to an extra $220 by trading in your current device, knocking the 256GB model down to under $400. That’s significantly cheaper than some of the options on our list of the best mid-range phones.

The only caveat to this deal is that it only lasts as long as stocks do, so be sure to act fast if you want to grab a Pixel Fold for yourself. If you’re too late, don’t fret, we’ve got guides to the best Android phones and the best gaming phones with plenty of options to suit every budget.