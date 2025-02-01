The best Marvel game ever made is now at its cheapest price

In 2020, fans were disappointed by Marvel’s Avengers, as it was a live service looter that just couldn’t live up to the hype of the MCU. Consequently, there were casualties – one of those was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s an excellent single-player game that takes an original spin on the cast of misfits, but people didn’t give it a try after Avengers. Fortunately, you can pick it up at its cheapest price ever, but you don’t have long.

It’s easily one of the most underrated single-player games I’ve ever had the joy of playing. Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy excels at delivering a narrative-focused approach, making you care about the characters, but that doesn’t negate the fact it’s one of the best action games out there.

Much like their MCU counterparts, Guardians of the Galaxy follows the aptly-titled group as they go across the galaxy ‘saving’ the day. Of course, as a familiar trait for the crew, it rarely goes right – but that’s where Guardians of the Galaxy is most enjoyable, when things go wrong for our favorite characters, watching them deal with the fallout of (usually bad) decisions.

While you play as Peter Quill (a.k.a.Starlord), during the runtime of the game, that doesn’t make the rest of the squad any less important. In combat situations, working as a group is a must, and as the de facto leader of the crew, you can command the rest of the cast – Gamora, Drax, Rocket Racoon, and Groot – to perform attacks to help. The better you fight, the quicker you can perform skills as a group for devastating results.

Despite the planet-hopping adventure including the galaxy-spanning stakes, Guardians of the Galaxy manages to nail the interpersonal drama of the crew. Best of all, if you have one of the best handheld consoles, Guardians of the Galaxy runs spectacularly well – it’s one of the best Steam Deck games I’ve played.

Whether you love playing the best Marvel games or you’re someone who simply enjoys solo adventures, this is an offer you can’t pass up. Right now, you can get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for just $8.99 at Fanatical. Grabbing one of the most exciting superhero games for under $10 is a deal you truly can’t miss, but you don’t have long, as this offer ends on Monday, February 3, 2025.

If you’ve been looking for an engaging single-player game to enjoy, then this Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy sale is one you can’t miss. Even on the best Steam Deck alternatives, this game performs like a breeze, and if you pair it with Valve’s console and the best Steam Deck docks, you’re in for a truly incredible time.