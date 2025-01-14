Get eight must-play Steam Deck games worth over $200 for just $12 this month

After buying your first Steam Deck or breaking the bank over the holidays, the last thing you’ll probably want to buy is more games. However, sometimes an offer pops up that you simply can’t refuse, and eight games worth over $200 is one of those times – with some absolutely spectacular Steam Deck titles for just $12, as permanent additions to your library.

Every month, Humble Bundle drops a new assortment of games for subscribers, allowing you to get your hands on some of the best Steam Deck games for your portable gaming console. Whether you’re looking to enjoy the haunting isolation of some sci-fi adventures or hoping to fight waves of enemies in the best action games, there’s no shortage of brilliant titles every month.

Despite being a subscription service, you don’t have to stick around for a long term to reap the benefits. You could just pay for one month of Humble Choice for $11.99 / £8.99 and cancel your subscription – we don’t recommend it, as there are plenty of great additions every month, but it’s completely up to you. And you don’t have to worry about them leaving your library, as every game is yours to keep.

The Humble Choice selection for January 2025 has plenty of great games and underrated gems. Whether you’re looking to make up for the lack of a Hollow Knight Silksong release date with the dark, brooding atmosphere of Blasphemous 2, or you’re hoping to learn every skill and tool in the excellent turn-based strategy game, Jagged Alliance 3, there’s a lot to love here.

All of these games are either Steam Deck Verified or Playable, meaning they either don’t need any finetuning or they require very little change to enjoy the experiences on offer. However, The Pegasus Expedition is currently rated as ‘Unknown’ on Steam – but the community-run ProtonDB gives it a Silver award, which means it should work just fine.

Here are all of the games on offer in January 2025’s Humble Choice selection:

Beneath Oresa – Steam Deck Verified

Fort Solis – Steam Deck Verified

Against the Storm – Steam Deck Verified

Blasphemous 2 – Steam Deck Verified

Jagged Alliance 3 – Steam Deck Playable

Dordogne – Steam Deck Playable

Boxes: Lost Fragments – Steam Deck Playable

The Pegasus Expedition – Unknown

Even if you don’t have Valve’s incredible handheld to enjoy these eight games on, you can also play these games on the best Steam Deck alternatives. Either way, you’ll have plenty of hours of game time with Humble Choice’s January selection, offering some of the best single-player games on your coveted handheld.