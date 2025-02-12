The incredible iPad Air M2 is cheaper than ever, but there’s no time to waste

Last year’s iPad Air M2 is one of Apple’s most impressive tablets in years, but since its launch, it’s also been one of the brand’s most expensive. Fortunately, thanks to a new price drop from Amazon, you can save $100 on the 11-inch version of the flagship tablet, which is now available for the much more affordable price of just $499.

For those who don’t know, the iPad Air M2 arrived in 2024 to a glowing critical reception, thanks in part to its processor powering incredible performance and its Apple Intelligence AI features. There’s no doubt that it’s one of the best gaming tablets currently on the market, competing with the likes of the RedMagic Nova and the Asus ROG Flow Z13. That’s pretty impressive when you consider that the brands behind those tablets have designed them with gaming in mind, whereas the iPad Air M2 is more of an all-rounder, offering plenty of uses for creatives and streamers as well as those who can’t stop playing the best iPad games.

In our iPad Air M2 review, we awarded the Apple tablet a stellar 9/10 score, highlighting its rapid performance, easy-to-use software, and improved battery efficiency. We also made a big deal about its affordability, relative to the price of the iPad Pro, at least. Now that it’s even cheaper, it’s easily one of the best iPads you can buy based on value for money alone. Better still, Apple’s six years of software updates promise means you could realistically still be using this tablet at the turn of the next decade.

The $499 price point Applies to the 128GB version of the iPad Air M2 in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colorways, so you can pick whichever best suits your personal aesthetic. If you’re looking for more storage so you can download all of your favorite Apple Arcade games, the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions are also on sale for $599, $789, and $899, respectively. While the 1TB model might still be the most expensive, its price drop is even bigger than the 128GB version, saving you a massive $200 on the original asking price.

As ever with Amazon, we’ve no real indication of how long this iPad Air M2 deal runs for, so be sure to act fast if you want to pick one up yourself. For more great tech from the juggernaut that is Apple, be sure to check out our picks for the best gaming iPhones while you’re here. Or, if you’re also willing to check out the Android options, see our list of the best gaming phones.