One of Apple's most powerful iPads just dropped to a record low price

If you're in the market for a powerful new Apple iPad that's perfect for gaming, now's your chance to score one at a record low price. Amazon has discounted the entire iPad Air M3 lineup by up to $150, which is $30 cheaper than the previous best during Prime Day. Even premium models with 1TB of storage or a 13-inch display are included in the sale, offering a range of options at various price points.

As we hinted in the headline, the M3 lineup features some of Apple's best iPads. Thanks to its superpowered chipset, the iPad Air can handle some of the best iPad games, such as Raid: Shadow Legends and PUBG Mobile, with ease, even at high performance settings. With a reliable battery life of roughly 9-10 hours, it makes for the perfect companion when gaming on the go.

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch models boast Liquid Retina displays, which deliver vibrant visuals, while True Tone technology ensures comfortable viewing in any lighting. With storage options up to 1TB, you won't struggle to install larger games like Genshin Impact (12-15GB) or Call of Duty: Mobile (7-10GB), with plenty of space left over for some of the picks from our guide to the best Apple Arcade games.

When it comes to the lineup, you have a variety of options to choose from, depending on your budget and preferences. These start with the 11-inch 128GB model for $449.99 and go all the way up to the much beefier 13-inch 1TB version for $1,149.99. When it comes to colors, you can pick up the iPad Air M3 in either Blue, Purple, Space Grey, or Starlight.

Whatever your preference, if you want to score this deal on an M3 iPad Air, you'll need to act quickly. We don't know how long Amazon is offering this discount for or how much stock is available, so there's no time to waste.

