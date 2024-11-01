Apple’s latest iPad Air is already on sale, saving you $100 on a new tablet

If you’re thinking about picking up a new Apple tablet or looking to sort out an impressive gift before the holidays, you need to check out this iPad Air deal. In a rare move, Amazon has slashed $100 from the tablet’s price, making it much more affordable for any of you waiting on a big hardware upgrade.

For those who don’t know, the iPad Air is a slimmed-down version of the massively popular Apple tablet, combining a lightweight form factor with impressive performance specs. It’s a top pick on our list of the best gaming tablets, capable of running all the best iPad games, such as Honkai Star Rail and Marvel Snap, while still leaving plenty of space for all your streaming apps and photos.

We can happily recommend this bit of kit after giving it a 9/10 score in our iPad Air (M2) review. Not only is it Apple Intelligence ready, offering you access to upcoming features like Image Playground and Genmoji, but it also features a top-end IPS LCD screen and Apple Pencil Pro compatibility. So, whether you’re looking for something to play on or a portable creative workstation, this device is worth looking at.

The saving applies to both iPad Air models, with the 11-inch version down to $499 and the 13-inch alternative cut to $697. There are different colorways to choose from, too, with both the Blue and Starlight finishes on offer. However, this is a time-limited deal, so you’re going to have to act fast if you don’t want to wait around until Black Friday hoping it might go on sale again. If you do pick one up, we’d recommend checking out the catalog of Apple Arcade games, and you can grab a free one-month trial below.

Still, if you’re reading this after the deal has ended, don’t fret. We’ve got a guide to the best iPads that includes options to meet every budget, so you can still grab a new tablet. Or, if you’re thinking about picking up a new Apple phone instead, check out our guide to the best gaming iPhones.