If your gaming tablet is done for, this $100 off iPad Mini deal is the solution

Given the massive popularity of Apple tablets, it's rare that we see significant discounts on the devices until years after they've arrived. That's why it's a pretty big deal that Amazon has just slashed the price of the latest iPad Mini down from $499 to $399, saving you $100 on a surprisingly capable gaming powerhouse.

For those who don't know, the iPad Mini is one of the best iPads for gaming, packing the same A17 Pro chip as 2023's flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max. I won't get too bogged down in the details here, but that choice of chip means that the Apple tablet offers fantastic performance in all the best iPad games and Apple Arcade games and is capable of running Apple Intelligence AI features such as Genmoji and Image Playground. For $399, that's more than you're getting from some of the Android competition.

Outside of its gaming and AI capabilities, the iPad Mini is a lovely traveling companion for creatives, thanks to its Apple Pencil compatibility and a host of image and video editing tools on the App Store. Its 8.3-inch display might not be OLED, like the iPad Pro, but everything still looks nice and vivid on the screen, which, along with its ten-hour battery life, makes it ideal for streaming your favorite films and TV shows if you're on the move. Simply put, it's an absolutely fantastic all-rounder of a tablet.

The new $399 price point applies to the 128GB version of the iPad Mini in Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight colorways, so you can pick whichever is your preference. However, if you need more storage space for all your favorite picks from our guide to the best mobile games, you can also opt for either the 256GB model for $499 or the monster 512GB version for $699. Whichever you opt for, you're still saving $100, so it all depends on how many gigabytes you think you might need.

While this isn't one of Amazon's limited-time deals, we still recommend acting fast to secure your iPad, just in case the retailer runs out of stock. If you did want to check out the competition before making the plunge, though, our guide to the best gaming tablets has a bunch of Android alternatives that are also pretty impressive. Or, if you'd rather pick up something a bit more powerful or with a built-in controller, see our list of the best handheld consoles.