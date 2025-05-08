We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Apple's latest iPad Mini is my gaming go-to, and it's now $100 cheaper

You can pick up one of Apple’s newest and most powerful iPad models for $100 less than the regular asking price with this Amazon deal.

Custom image for "Apple’s latest iPad Mini is my gaming go-to, and it's now $100 cheaper" article showing different variations of the iPad Mini on a purple background
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

Apple Deals Mobile tech & hardware 

If you're looking for a new tablet for gaming but don't want to break the bank, Amazon's latest iPad Mini deal is not one to miss. We usually don't see big price reductions on Apple devices until a couple of years after launch, but Amazon has slashed the cost of the tablet from $499 to $399, saving you a cool $100.

As a top pick from our guide to the best iPads, the iPad Mini doesn't sacrifice fantastic specs for its compact form factor. It's more than capable of running some of the best iPad games, from Hello Kitty Island Adventure to Honkai Star Rail, at high settings, and also boasts an 8.3-inch LCD screen that offers gorgeous gameplay visuals. Since the arrival of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on Apple Arcade, I've been using mine more than both my Nintendo Switch and my Steam Deck OLED.

While we're mainly interested in the iPad Mini for its gaming capabilities, the Apple tablet is by no means a one-trick pony. It offers Apple Intelligence capabilities, including everything from custom emoji generation to AI-powered proofreading, plus Apple Pencil compatibility for any digital creatives. It's a proper all-rounder, and better still, you get at least six years of software support, so you could still theoretically be using your iPad Mini by the turn of the decade.

The $399 price point applies to the iPad Mini with 128GB of storage in Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight colorways. Still, if you need more storage space for all your apps, photos, and Apple Arcade games, the 256GB model is also available for $499, while the monster 512GB version is down to $599. Whichever option you go for, you're still saving a cool $100.

As ever, it's worth pointing out that we don't know how long Amazon is running this iPad deal for, so if you want to secure a saving, be sure to act fast. For more tech buying advice while you're here, take a look at our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles, each with a bunch of options to suit all budgets. Or, to expand your Apple ecosystem, see our list of the best iPhones for gaming.

Connor is a hardware expert who has attended MWC, IFA, and countless cell phone launches on behalf of Pocket Tactics. When he’s not jet-setting, he’s keeping his eye out for the next best gaming phone, testing the latest Android and iPhone tech, or wasting away on his Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch