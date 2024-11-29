I’m an Apple expert, and this Black Friday iPad deal is too good to miss

It’s Black Friday once again, and we’ve been scouring the internet for the best tech offers in town. We’ve already found a lot of great savings, but this iPad Mini deal from Walmart might be the best of the bunch, with the Apple tablet now on sale for just $389.

For those who don’t know, the iPad Mini is Apple’s most compact tablet, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive than its bigger siblings. It has a bright and vivid LCD screen, ideal for a holiday season binge-watching session in bed, an all-day battery life, and is compatible with the latest Apple software. Put simply, it’s well worth its place in our list of the best iPads.

Not only is the iPad Mini great for gamers and streamers, with enough storage space for more than a few picks from our guide to the best iPad games, but it’s also a perfect fit for creatives. The Mini is compatible with the Apple Pencil, so whether you’re drawing fan art or drafting graphic design ideas, you can get it all out on the page (or the tablet’s display, in this case).

The $389 Walmart iPad Mini deal applies to the 64GB version of the tablet, which is available in Gray, Purple, and Starlight colorways. If you need more space for your collection of Apple Arcade games, apps, and pictures, the 256GB version is also on sale for $549, saving you a cool $80 on the original asking price. Whichever way you go, Walmart offers next-day shipping, so you won’t have to wait long before you’re playing games like Minecraft and Genshin Impact on your new tablet.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Walmart’s Black Friday iPad Mini deal only runs until December 2, so be sure to act fast if you want to pick one up yourself. If you’re looking for more Apple tech to pair with your new iPad, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best Apple Watches, which include plenty of options to suit every budget.