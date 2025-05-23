As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Grab one of Apple's great gaming iPad Pros for $1000 off right now

We all love a bargain, especially when it’s an iPad Pro for a huge $1,000 off its RRP - check out the details of the excellent deal below.

An ipad pro 6th generation on a bright purple background
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Apple Mobile tech & hardware 

If you happen to be in the market for an iPad you can game on, we recommend this deal over at Best Buy. The space gray colorway of the iPad Pro 6th Generation is available for a massive $1,000 off RRP right now – but even the classic silver is $600 off too, if you specifically want that color.

Playing games on iPads is excellent. It gives a lot more room than a standard phone, which is great for open-world games or anything with small, tricky menus. The larger – 12.9-inch, to be precise – screen shows off games fantastically well, whether you're playing Death Stranding or a puzzle game.

This model has 2TB of storage, meaning you can put even the biggest mobile games like Genshin Impact on there with no issue. The iPad has an M2 chip, which is plenty powerful for any game you wish to download. There's also a snazzy 12MP wide front camera, and a 10MP back camera for you photographers, too.

This might not be the absolute best iPad on the market, but the 6th Gen still packs a punch. We recently tested out Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic on iPad, and it runs excellently, as do all the Apple Arcade games, so we highly recommend checking those out.

Wondering what to use your new iPad for? Take a look at the best iPad games here, and then see our picks of the best styluses for iPad if you want a more precise touch.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.