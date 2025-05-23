Grab one of Apple's great gaming iPad Pros for $1000 off right now

If you happen to be in the market for an iPad you can game on, we recommend this deal over at Best Buy. The space gray colorway of the iPad Pro 6th Generation is available for a massive $1,000 off RRP right now – but even the classic silver is $600 off too, if you specifically want that color.

Playing games on iPads is excellent. It gives a lot more room than a standard phone, which is great for open-world games or anything with small, tricky menus. The larger – 12.9-inch, to be precise – screen shows off games fantastically well, whether you're playing Death Stranding or a puzzle game.

This model has 2TB of storage, meaning you can put even the biggest mobile games like Genshin Impact on there with no issue. The iPad has an M2 chip, which is plenty powerful for any game you wish to download. There's also a snazzy 12MP wide front camera, and a 10MP back camera for you photographers, too.

This might not be the absolute best iPad on the market, but the 6th Gen still packs a punch. We recently tested out Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic on iPad, and it runs excellently, as do all the Apple Arcade games, so we highly recommend checking those out.

