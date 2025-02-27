Save almost $300 on an iPad Pro with an elite gaming chip before it’s too late

If you’ve always wanted an iPad Pro but didn’t want to break the bank picking one up, this deal from Best Buy could finally offer a solution. You can pick up a refurbished version of the premium Apple tablet for just $599.99 right now, saving a whopping $299 on the original asking price.

As a top pick from our guides to the best iPads and the best gaming tablets, the iPad Pro is a seriously impressive bit of kit. Its M2 chip is more than enough to run even demanding games such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile at the highest possible settings, while its 120Hz IPS display offers super-smooth visuals in all the best iPad games.

Of course, the iPad Pro isn’t just for gamers. It’s also a great option for creatives, thanks to its Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, and its 11-inch display is ideal for streaming content on Netflix or Disney+. In simple terms, it’s a great all-rounder, and with software support through until 2028, you won’t have to worry about replacing the tablet any time soon.

The $599.99 price point applies to the 256GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro in Space Gray, offering plenty of storage space for all your favorite Apple Arcade games and apps. Still, if you need even more room, the 512GB version is also on offer for $799.99, though you’re essentially paying an extra $200 for the extra 256GB of storage, so unless you really need it, we recommend the 256GB version.

As ever, it’s worth pointing out that this deal is only applicable as long as stocks last, so if you want to pick the iPad Pro, we recommend acting fast. For more tech buying advice while you’re here, be sure to check out our picks for the best gaming phones and the best gaming iPhones, so you can keep on grinding in the best mobile games even after your iPad Pro runs out of juice.