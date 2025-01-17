Pick up a great gaming iPad for under $300 before it’s too late

If you’re looking for a new tablet for all your gaming and streaming needs but don’t want to break the bank, Walmart’s latest iPad deal is well worth checking out. You can now pick up the 2022 version of the Apple tablet for just $299.99, saving you a cool $50 on the original asking price.

The tenth generation iPad, the top value pick from our guide to the best iPads, still holds up in 2025, thanks to its stellar gaming performance, easy-to-use software, and reliable battery life. It also supports the latest iPad 18 OS software, so you can use the new customization tools to tailor the tablet to your needs and preferences, while Game Mode offers performance boosts to all the best iPad games.

Not only is the iPad great for gamers, but it’s also a fantastic tool for creatives, especially with its Apple Pencil compatibility. Simply put, this tablet is a true all-rounder, and thanks to Apple’s promise of six years of software support, you could still comfortably be using it until the end of 2028.

In terms of the deal itself, the $299.99 price point applies to the 64GB version of the iPad in either Blue or Silver colorways. While 64GB isn’t a massive amount of storage, it still provides plenty of space for you to download some of the best Apple Arcade games, such as Balatro and Mini Motorways, with some space left over for your apps and photos.

The last thing worth mentioning is that this low price is only applicable as long as stocks last, so we recommend acting fast if you want to secure a discount iPad for yourself. For more Apple tech while you’re here, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best Apple Watches, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.