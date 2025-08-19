This cheap iPhone still holds its own in 2025, and you can get it for under $350

Apple would have you believe that you always need the latest iPhone, but I'm here to tell you that isn't the case. I still regularly use my iPhone 13 for gaming, and you can get something even newer than that, the iPhone 14, for just $341.35. Considering that a new iPhone 16 could cost you upwards of $800, that's a pretty tempting proposition.

The iPhone 14 is a great pick for anyone who wants to play the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games without breaking the bank, offering reliable performance thanks to its A15 chip and lovely gameplay visuals courtesy of its 6.1-inch OLED display. Whether you're a fan of gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail or you prefer to just kick back with a bit of Candy Crush or Royal Match, this phone has you covered.

While we're mainly interested in its gaming capabilities, the iPhone 14 is also a fantastic all-rounder, with great cameras, a relatively reliable battery, and a compact form factor. It also comes with software support through to the end of 2026, which includes new iOS updates, so you can check out the new Apple Games app when it arrives as part of the iOS 26 rollout later this year.

In terms of the deal itself, the $341.35 price point applies to the 128GB version of the iPhone 14 in the Midnight colorway, but there are a lot of other colors you can pick up for a similar price point. It's worth noting that the phone comes unlocked, so you don't have to worry about moving to a different network. The only real caveat is that this is a renewed device, but Amazon has a pretty rigorous testing regime for pre-owned phones, and there's the option to request a refund or replacement within 30 days if you do run into any issues.

