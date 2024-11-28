I’ve seen a lot of Black Friday deals, but this iPhone offer is the best so far

If you’re looking to pick up a new Apple cell phone this Black Friday but don’t want to break the bank on an iPhone 16, we’ve got an offer well worth checking out. This iPhone 14 Pro Max deal from Walmart sees the 2022 flagship device on sale for just $592.99, which is just under $300 less than the original asking price.

While the iPhone 14 Pro Max might be a couple of years old, it’s still a stellar cell phone, with a vivid OLED display perfect for streaming content and a triple-camera setup that outdoes even some of the best Android phones of 2024. It’s also one of the options from our guide to the best gaming iPhones, thanks to its powerful A16 Bionic chipset, which is more than capable of running games like Minecraft, Honkai Star Rail, and PUBG Mobile.

If you’re worried about picking up an older iPhone, don’t be, as Apple tends to provide at least six years of support for its flagship phones. That means we’re expecting software support for the 14 Pro Max until at least 2028, giving you access to the latest iOS updates and security patches to keep your new phone going as best it can.

In terms of the deal itself, the $592.99 price point applies to the 128GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the Deep Purple colorway. Other colors, including Gold, Silver, and Space Black, are available, but they vary in price, going up to $619.99. All the options are pre-owned but are in good condition, and if you’re not content with what you get, Walmart offers a free 30-day return guarantee. We’re pretty sure you’ll be having too much fun playing the best Apple Arcade games on your new phone to return it, but it’s nice to have the option.

The last thing worth mentioning is that Walmart’s Black Friday deals run until December 2, so you’ve only got a few days to take advantage of this brilliant iPhone 14 Pro Max deal. If you’re thinking about pairing your new iPhone with some more Apple devices, be sure to check out our picks for the best iPads and the best Apple Watches while you’re here.