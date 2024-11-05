Save over $300 on a great iPhone for gaming before it’s too late

If you’re looking to pick up a new phone but don’t want to get tied down to a long contract, we’re here to help. With this iPhone 14 Pro Max deal from Walmart, you can grab a restored Apple device for $300 less than its usual asking price, down to $611.35. However, this is a flash deal, so you need to act fast.

For those who don’t know, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was Apple’s premier device of 2022, but it still holds up two years later, with a stunning OLED display, stellar cameras, and reliable performance thanks to its A16 Bionic chipset. In fact, the 14 Pro Max is one of the few devices on our list of the best gaming iPhones, alongside the iPhone 16 and 15 Pro Max, and it’s perfect for playing everything from casual games like Candy Crush to more demanding games such as PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact.

The $611.35 price point applies to the standard 128GB model, but if you need more space for apps, games, and pictures, you can opt for the 512GB version for $723 or the whopping 1TB alternative for $768.45. Whichever way you go, you’re saving at least $300, and there are multiple colorways to choose from, including Space Black, Gold, Silver, and Deep Purple. All the options are restored devices, but with that, you get a 90-day free return guarantee, just in case you change your mind or find an unseen fault.

The only caveat to the iPhone 14 Pro Max is that it’s not compatible with Apple’s new Apple Intelligence AI tools. However, that doesn’t mean it’s short on features, and you can still benefit from iOS updates until at least 2029, with the latest iPhone update providing RCS messaging, Game Mode, and new customization options. Speaking of Game Mode, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has no problem running all the best Apple Arcade games, so you can enjoy everything from Vampire Survivors to Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Just remember, as we said earlier, this is a limited-time deal, so if you want to bag a bargain iPhone 14 Pro Max, be sure to act fast. If you’re looking for more Apple tech, feel free to check out our guides to the best iPads and the best Apple watches while you’re here. Or, if you want to see what the competitor brands have to offer, take a look at our guide to the best Android phones.