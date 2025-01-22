Get a $100 discount on this fantastic iPhone and gaming controller combo

If you’re looking for a new Apple phone capable of all your gaming needs without breaking the bank, we’re here to point you in the direction of Best Buy’s latest iPhone 15 Plus deal. For $829.98, you can secure both the flagship iPhone and a second-generation Backbone gaming controller, making for a perfect combination for any avid mobile gamer.

While the iPhone 15 Plus might not be Apple’s latest flagship, it’s still one of the best gaming iPhones you can buy. The 2023 handset boasts a gorgeous OLED display, a long-lasting battery, and more than enough performance power to run games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail at high settings. Simply put, it’s a stellar all-rounder, and it’s just as impressive when you’re using it to stream content or scroll through social media as it is when you’re playing the best iPhone games.

Sure, the iPhone 15 Plus is the star attraction of this offer, but the Backbone One is also a pretty great bit of kit. It’s a lot more compact than some of the alternative options from our guide to the best phone controllers, and it comes with a month’s free trial of Backbone+, giving you access to a bunch of great features such as personalized game recommendations and 1080p screen recording. If you’re a console gamer who hates the touchscreen mechanics of so many mobile titles, it’s a literal game changer.

In terms of the deal itself, the $829.98 price point applies to an unlocked version of the 128GB iPhone in black plus the second-generation USB-C Backbone One. The controller doesn’t require much additional set-up outside of downloading the Backbone app, and once that’s installed, you can use it in almost all of the best Apple Arcade games, including favorites of the Pocket Tactics team such as Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Balatro. There’s also the option to split your payment over 24 months if you don’t want to part with the better part of $1,000 in a single click.

Before rounding out, we have to mention that this deal is only available as long as stocks last, so don’t delay if you’re tempted by the iPhone 15 Plus discount. If you’re looking for even more Apple tech, be sure to check out our picks for the best iPads while you’re here. Or, if you’re more of an old-school gamer, see our list of the best retro handhelds.