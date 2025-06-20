This iPhone 15 Pro deal might be the best restored Apple discount I've seen

Not everyone is a fan of picking up a pre-owned phone, but there's no denying that it's a great way to get some of the latest and greatest hardware without breaking the bank. Walmart's latest restored iPhone 15 Pro deal is a great example, offering elite gaming performance and access to all of the new Apple Intelligence AI features for just $629.95. That is considerably more affordable than the latest Apple flagship and $250 cheaper than what Walmart was selling the phone for before this latest discount.

Despite arriving back in late 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro is still one of the best iPhones for gaming you can buy. Not only does its A17 Pro chip offer top-tier performance in all the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games, but it also boasts a lovely 6.1-inch 120Hz display, making for vivid colors and ultra-smooth gameplay visuals in everything from PUBG Mobile to Honkai Star Rail.

Outside of its gaming capabilities, the iPhone 15 Pro is a pretty impressive all-rounder. It has a great set of cameras, a reliable battery, and, as I mentioned earlier, can take advantage of some of the new Apple Intelligence features that launched in recent months, including Image Playground and Writing Tools. It's also worth noting that while it's a slightly older iPhone, Apple provides at least six years of software support, so it'll continue to receive new iOS updates until at least 2030.

In terms of the deal itself, the $629.95 price point applies to the 128GB model of the iPhone 15 Pro in Gray. Walmart has also slashed the price of the 128GB version in other colors, but they're slightly more expensive, ranging from $635 for the Blue Titanium model up to $659 for the White Titanium design. Fortunately, whichever option you go for, you're still saving a minimum of $220, and Walmart promises that every refurbished unit has been inspected, tested, and cleaned before going back on sale.

If you're tempted to pick up a restored iPhone 15 Pro, we recommend acting fast, as there's only a limited number of devices available at the time of writing.