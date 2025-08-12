Grab Apple's iPhone 15 for under $550 before it's too late

There's nothing like the simple beauty of an Apple iPhone, with a solid display full of color, as well as the ability to play the latest mobile games with ease. That's why I recommend getting an iPhone 15, and as luck would have it, you can now grab one for under $550, thanks to a new limited-time deal.

It may not be our top choice for the best iPhone anymore, being succeeded by the newer iPhone 16, but the iPhone 15 is still one of Apple's best. The sleek design and its powerful Apple A16 Bionic chipset make it an impressive bit of tech in a decent-sized shell, and it makes playing the best iPhone games a breeze, unsurprisingly.

As an added bonus, it was the first model of iPhone to get a USB-C port, marking an end to the proprietary era of the Lightning port. Good riddance, I say. I hope it went to Hell when it died. That also means it pairs well with the various options on our best mobile controllers list, allowing you to use anything from GameSir's range of products to different Razer Kishis, so you're no longer missing out while Android gets all of the fun.

Admittedly, I'm still frustrated that Apple doesn't make 120Hz refresh rates a standard on base iPhone models, sticking with 60Hz for the foreseeable future. That means it has a slower response time than many of the best gaming phones, but I can overlook that considering Apple's Super Retina OLED display is still absolutely stunning, full of color and vibrancy that makes any of the best mobile games pop with life.

The chipset and display alone make the iPhone 15 worth getting, but when you add in the best Apple Arcade games alongside your controller? Well, you practically have a rival to the best handheld consoles. Games like Hello Kitty Adventure Island give you a relaxing time, while the fast-paced adrenaline of the exclusive Sonic Dream Team will give you a heart-pounding experience.

All of that to say, getting an iPhone at a discount isn't an opportunity you should miss, and right now you can grab an unlocked Apple iPhone 16 for just $549.99 at Woot! using this link. Alternatively, you can grab a 512GB model with plenty of storage for all of your games for just $649.99. It's worth noting that these don't come in the original packaging, but Woot! confirms they "will arrive with a test sticker showing 100% battery life and inside a sleek custom black box."

Before getting your iPhone 15, make sure to check out the list of the best iPhone VPNs to make sure your search history stays private. I also suggest looking to grab a pair of the best gaming earbuds, because you don't want to annoy strangers out in public when playing Vampire Survivors.