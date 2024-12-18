We’ve seen a lot of iPhone 16 Plus deals, but this is the best of the bunch

If you’re thinking about picking up a new AI-ready smartphone, we’ve got the iPhone 16 Plus deal for you. Thanks to AT&T, you can bag the Apple flagship for just $10.99 a month, which makes for a pretty significant saving in the long run when compared to buying the phone outright.

For those who don’t know, the iPhone 16 Plus is one of this year’s best gaming iPhones, with its Apple-made A18 chipset more than capable enough of running all the best iPhone games and its OLED display making them shine. It’s not just for play, though, with the flagship device also capable of running all the new Apple Intelligence AI features, including Image Playground, which you can use to create all manner of custom-generated images, as well as Writing Tools, to help you craft the perfect email reply.

Outside of stellar performance and AI features, the iPhone 16 Plus also packs a couple of fantastic cameras, ideal for capturing all those holiday memories, and boasts the new Camera Control feature that enables you to snap a quick picture in record time. Simply put, it’s a true all-rounder, and there’s a reason that Apple’s flagships, such as the iPhone 16 Plus, still regularly outsell even the best Android phones; they’re just that impressive.

In terms of the deal itself, the $10.99 plan runs for 36 months and applies to the 128GB version of the phone. If you need more storage for all your photos and favorite Apple Arcade games, there’s the option to upgrade to the 256GB model for $15.99 a month or the monster 512GB model for $20.99 a month. Whichever you opt for, you can pick between five different colorways – Black, Teal, Ultramarine, Pink, and White – and there’s also the option to save even more by trading in your current device (provided it’s eligible). You can check out all the terms and conditions on the AT&T website.

The last thing to mention is that we don't know how long AT&T is keeping the iPhone 16 Plus' price so low, so be sure to act fast if you want to pick one up for yourself.