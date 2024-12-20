Get an iPhone 16 Pro Max for as little as $5.56 a month with this deal

If you’re pining for Apple’s latest premium flagship, this iPhone 16 Pro Max deal from AT&T might be the push you need to pick one up. Providing you’ve got an eligible device to trade in, you can secure the most expensive iPhone for less, starting from $5.56 a month.

For those who don’t know, the iPhone 16 Pro Max arrived just a couple of months ago, bringing with it a host of new Apple Intelligence AI features and the Camera Control button to make capturing the moment even easier. That isn’t to mention the fact that the 16 Pro Max is easily one of the best gaming phones around, with more than enough performance power to run even demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail at high settings.

In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we gave the Apple flagship a stellar 8/10, praising the flagship’s detailed cameras, vivid OLED display, and all-day battery life. Considering the phone would cost you upwards of $1,100 if you opted for a one-off payment, there’s no denying the value in this offer from AT&T, which isn’t a massive surprise considering you’re shopping with one of the best cell phone providers in the US.

Of course, the big caveat to this deal is that you have to have an eligible device to trade in, but fortunately, AT&T has an easy-to-use widget to find out the value of your current phone. It’s also worth pointing out that the $5.56 price point applies to the 256GB version of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but if you need more storage to download all of your favorite Apple Arcade games, the 512GB model is available from $11.12 a month, while the whopping 1TB alternative is as low as $16.67 a month.

