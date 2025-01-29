The iPhone 16 Pro is $800 off with this incredible Verizon deal

Despite the focus on Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 Pro is still a powerhouse of a gaming phone, thanks to the impressive A18 Pro chip housed within. If you’re running an older iPhone, or you’re looking to switch to the Apple flagship, then this incredible Verizon deal should entice you to join the iPhone 16 family in 2025.

Apple’s premium devices have always been surefire hits for our best gaming phones guide, and the iPhone 16 Pro is no different. While it’s not as open-ended as Android, Apple’s focus on making iOS both secure and accessible has helped the tech giant persuade countless users to upgrade annually. Better still, the iPhone 16 Pro can handle all of the best iPhone games, even those triple-A titles, and you can also enjoy a range of games from services such as Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Our iPhone 16 Pro Max review called the flagship “the most polished phone Apple has ever made.” While we were talking about the iPhone 16 Pro’s bigger, more powerful sibling, the sentiment still applies. It’s not the killer upgrade those currently using the iPhone 15 may be looking for, but it’s still a brilliant gaming phone that is easily capable of playing just about everything, from games like Minecraft to the best action games.

As one of the best gaming iPhones – if not the best on the market right now – this huge deal with Verizon is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade. Right now, you can grab the iPhone 16 Pro for just $15 a month, which works out to just $540 on a 36-month contract. That’s an absolute bargain for one of 2024’s best smartphones, so I wouldn’t miss out on it if I were you.

Unfortunately, there are no killer deals for those in the UK. However, Vodafone is offering the iPhone 16 Pro at just £45 per month on a 36-month contract. This includes 50GB of mobile data, and you can swap your phone 24 months after your contract starts, so you can upgrade to the iPhone 18 (or whatever it may be that you want at the time) with little hassle. After you get your new iPhone, make sure to subscribe and play the best Apple Arcade games for ad-free games with no in-app purchases.

I’d suggest taking a look at the Verizon terms and conditions before going ahead with your contract, but it’s an impressive offer if you’re looking for a new cell phone. While you’re here, make sure to check out our guides to the best Apple Watches and best iPhone earbuds to get the most out of your brand-new handset. Not only that, but we recommend putting your phone to good use by using this method to make money playing mobile games too.