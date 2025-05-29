Get ready for Apple's gaming revolution by grabbing an iPhone 16 for under $600

While Apple's cell phones might be the most popular on the market, the high price is still enough to put off a lot of potential users. If you're one of those people, though, this iPhone 16 deal from Amazon could prove tempting, saving you upwards of $200 on the tech giant's latest offering, provided you're willing to go pre-owned. With rumors circulating that Apple is introducing a new gaming-focused app during its WWDC event next month, there's never been a better time to pick up an iPhone.

As a top pick from our guide to the best iPhones for gaming, the iPhone 16 is a pretty powerful piece of kit. Its A18 chip is more than capable of running all the titles from the Apple Arcade games library at high settings, including indie hits such as Balatro and Stardew Valley, while its 6.1-inch OLED display offers vivid colors and inky blacks no matter whether you're streaming some Netflix content or playing a bit of Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

There are a couple of caveats to this low price point, though. As we mentioned earlier, this offer is for a renewed iPhone 16, but given the device is less than a year old, it shouldn't have had too much use before it makes its way to you. If you do have doubts, you can always check out the official Amazon Renewed web page for all the details on pre-owned tech sales. This particular iPhone 16 is also locked to T-Mobile, but the $200 you're saving on a new model should be more than enough to pay to unlock the device with plenty left over.

In terms of the deal itself, the $598.95 price point applies to the 128GB version of the iPhone 16 in the black colorway. All the other colors are also on offer, but they're slightly more expensive, ranging from $599.90 for the pink model up to $660.76 for the teal version. If you're more concerned about having enough storage space for all the best iPhone games, the 256GB renewed model is also cheaper than buying new, coming in at $669.

While this isn't one of Amazon's timed deals, stock is limited, so be sure to act fast if you want to secure a discounted iPhone 16.