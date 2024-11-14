Grab 4 new iPhone 16s for just $100 a month with this unmissable T-Mobile deal

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about gifts, and if you want to leave a serious impression, then we’ve got the solution for you. With this iPhone 16 deal from T-Mobile, you can secure four of Apple’s latest smartphones for just $25 a month, saving you a lot of money in the long run and making you very popular right away. If you only need three, feel free to send one my way.

We gave the new Apple flagship an impressive 8/10 in our full iPhone 16 review, highlighting the device’s Apple Intelligence features and upgraded cameras. That’s not all that’s worth celebrating, though, as it’s also one of the best gaming iPhones around, with the A18 chip inside offering 30% faster CPU performance than last year’s model. In simple terms, that means games load much quicker, which is ideal for fans of performance-intensive games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail.

Of course, there are a couple of caveats to the T-Mobile deal worth taking into account. First of all, you need to open up four new lines with T-Mobile, each worth $25 a month. Then, you need to trade in four eligible devices, which could be the tricky part if you’re trying to keep things under wraps. Fortunately, you can check to see whether your phones are eligible via the T-Mobile website before sending them off.

If you don’t have four phones to trade in and can’t qualify for the deal, it’s still worth checking the other iPhone 16 offers from T-Mobile, including the option to trade in a single eligible device and get $830 in bill credits for the next 24 months. Considering the next iPhone update is introducing some of the most anticipated Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji, a new way to make your own custom emoji, there’s never been a better time to upgrade.

It’s worth pointing out that this deal isn’t part of T-Mobile’s Black Friday offerings, so you’ve got until January 6, 2025, to take advantage of it. If you want to check out the competition in the meantime, see our guides to the best Android phones and the best gaming phones, with plenty of options to suit every budget.