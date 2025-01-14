Save over $450 on a new iPhone 16 with this incredible Verizon deal

If you’re looking for a new phone to carry you through 2025, Verizon’s latest iPhone 16 deal is well worth checking out. While you’d have to spend upwards of $800 to buy the phone outright, Verizon is offering a massive saving of $469.99 across 36 months, provided you’re willing to open a new line with the network.

As a top pick from our guide to the best gaming iPhones, the iPhone 16 packs plenty of performance power, running games like Minecraft, Honkai Star Rail, and PUBG Mobile with ease. It also has access to the new Apple Intelligence AI features, including custom emoji with Genmoji and a bunch of Writing Tools to help you put together everything from work emails to scathing Reddit replies.

In our iPhone 16 review, we gave the latest Apple flagship a more than respectable 8/10 score, highlighting the refined design, gorgeous OLED display, and, as we’ve already mentioned, stellar gaming performance. The fact that you’re essentially getting it for half price with this deal makes it an even more attractive proposition, and it’s nice and futureproofed, receiving new software updates until at least 2030.

In terms of the deal itself, you can pick up the 128GB iPhone 16 in either Ultramarine, Teal, Black, White, or Pink colorways for the $10 a month price point over 36 months when you open a new line. However, if you need more storage for all your favorite Apple Arcade games, there’s the option to get either the 256GB model for $12.77 a month or the whopping 512GB version for $18.33 a month. Whichever you go for, you’re still making a saving of at least $469.99.

As ever, you can check out the full terms and details on the official Verizon website before making the plunge and picking up the iPhone 16. If you’re looking for more Apple tech while you’re here, see our guides to the best iPads and the best Apple Watches. Or, if you want to check out the Android alternatives before signing a new contract, head over to our list of the best gaming phones.