Get ready for Apple's new Games app by picking up an iPhone 16e for under $500

If you're looking to upgrade your old iPhone but don't want to break the bank on a $1,000 flagship, then Amazon's latest iPhone 16e deal is well worth checking out. You can currently pick up a renewed version of the latest mid-range Apple phone for just $499.97, saving you just over $100 compared to buying one new. With the new Apple Games app arriving later this year, it's a great time to pick up a new iPhone that boasts some serious performance chops.

The iPhone 16e packs the same A18 chip as the base model iPhone 16, a top pick from our guide to the best iPhones for gaming, which makes it an ideal pick for anyone who spends a lot of time playing demanding games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile. Combine its flagship-level performance capabilities with its 6.1-inch OLED screen, which offers stunning gameplay visuals and top-tier streaming playback, and this phone is a perfect example of why Apple is still the market-leading mobile brand all these years after the first iPhone launched back in 2007.

Of course, the iPhone 16e is more than good for just gaming. It also features a very similar 48MP camera to the base model iPhone 16 and offers all the same Apple Intelligence AI features, including Image Playground and Writing Tools. While it is a renewed model, the phone itself only launched back in February of this year, so you know you're not getting something that someone else has already used and abused for years, and the battery should still be in top condition. Amazon also has a pretty sophisticated testing procedure for renewed devices, so it should feel like receiving a new phone when it turns up in the post.

In terms of the deal itself, the $499.97 price point applies to the 128GB iPhone 16e in the black colorway. However, if you need a bit more space for your favorite picks from our guides to the best iPhone games and the best Apple Arcade games, the 256GB is also on offer, down from $629.99 to $594.97. Both options are unlocked, so you won't have to mess around sorting out a new contract with a provider to get up and running, and they come with a 90-day return guarantee.

The last thing worth mentioning is that this new low price only applies so long as Amazon has stock of renewed iPhone 16e devices, so be sure to act fast if you want to pick one up for yourself. If you're on a fresh tech kick, we've also got guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles, so you can load your backpack with everything you need to start playing where you find yourself. Or, if you've picked up a Nintendo Switch 2, see what you've got to look forward to checking out with our guide to all the upcoming Switch games.