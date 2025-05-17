Apple's iPhone 16e is great for gaming, and you can get one for just $5 a month

If you've been thinking about upgrading your Apple smartphone for a while, now is the time. Thanks to an iPhone 16e deal from Verizon, you can pick up the mightily powerful mid-range phone for just $4.99 a month, saving you up to $420 over 36 months.

With its A18 chip, 6.1-inch OLED display, and a long-lasting 4,005mAh battery, the 16e is one of the best iPhones for mobile gamers. Not only are the device's specs impressive, but as with all iPhones, you're also getting access to the massive library of Apple Arcade games, which includes indie hits such as Balatro, Stardew Valley, and more. If you've never used Apple Arcade before, you can get a free month to try out some of the games on offer.

Outside of its gaming capabilities, the iPhone 16e is also an impressive all-rounder. It comes with all the same Apple Intelligence features as the more expensive iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max, plus a single rear camera that is more than capable of taking shots worthy of showing off on social media. If all that wasn't enough, you're also getting at least six years of software and security updates, so you could theoretically still be using the device by the turn of the decade.

The $4.99 a month price point applies to the 128GB version of the iPhone 16e in either black or white. If you need more storage space to download the top picks from our guide to the best iPhone games, you can get the 256GB version for as little as $7.77 a month or the mammoth 512GB model for $13.33 a month. The deal is available to both new and existing customers, with the only caveat being that you need to open up a new line with the network to be eligible.

If you want to check out the full terms and conditions surrounding this iPhone 16e deal, visit the official Verizon site. For more top-tier tech while you're here, be sure to check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets. Or, if you just can't wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview for all the details on the much-hyped console launch.