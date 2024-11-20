Get an iPhone for less than $150 with this Walmart price drop

If you’re thinking about picking up a new Apple phone but don’t want to break the bank, we’ve got the offer for you. With this iPhone SE 3 deal from Walmart, you can pick up Apple’s 2022 mid-range phone for just $149, saving you over $200 on the original asking price.

For those who don’t know, Apple’s SE range of iPhones are the brand’s more affordable devices, but that doesn’t mean they don’t pack a punch. The iPhone SE 3 is the budget pick from our guide to the best gaming iPhones, lining up alongside newer models like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16, offering reliable gaming performance, a bright LCD screen, and cameras capable of taking some social media-worthy shots.

While we’re expecting a new iPhone SE model in 2025, we’ve not seen the 2022 version for such a low price before, making it an attractive proposition for Apple fans who haven’t got almost $1,000 to spend on the brand’s latest flagship phone. There’s a slight caveat in that the phone is locked to Walmart Family Mobile, but Walmart utilizes Verizon’s network, so you can access one of the best cell phone providers’ reliable 4G coverage.

Unfortunately, the iPhone SE 3 isn’t capable of utilizing the new Apple Intelligence AI features, though, neither is the iPhone 15, and that’s a much more expensive device. However, you can still play all the best Apple Arcade games, including games like Stardew Valley and Vampire Survivors, stream your favorite songs with Apple Music, and download all your everyday apps, such as Uber, PayPal, and more, on the mid-range iPhone.

As always, we don’t know how long Walmart’s iPhone SE 3 deal is on for, so be sure to act fast if you want to grab one for yourself. Or, if you want to check out the competition before making the plunge, see our guide to the best budget gaming phones for some more affordable options.