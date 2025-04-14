Pick up this great Steam Deck dock for almost half price before it’s too late

If you’ve got a Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go, and you’ve been looking around for a handheld gaming dock to take your handheld gaming to the big screen, you need to check out this iVANKY 14-in-1 Amazon deal. The Steam Deck dock is down from $129.99 to just $69.99, making it cheaper than Valve’s official dock hardware and a lot of other third-party options.

In terms of the best Steam Deck docks out there, the iVANKY 14-in-1 is a real contender, offering a sturdy design with seven snazzy RGB lighting modes, 4K 120Hz refresh rate display support, and a one Gbps ethernet port for super-fast downloads. As we mentioned earlier, it’s also compatible with all the big-name Steam Deck alternatives, so even if you’re using an Asus ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go S, or MSI Claw instead of Valve’s console, this dock can take your gaming to the big screen.

While the main selling point of the iVANKY 14-in-1 dock is the ability to play some of the picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles on a big screen or monitor, that’s not all it has going for it. You’ve also got a TF card slot and an SD card slot, which is pretty useful, considering the size of some of the best Steam Deck games, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring. Yes, you could always upgrade your handheld’s storage, but that’s a lot more effort than sliding your device into a dock when you want to play certain games.

The $69.99 price point for the iVANKY 14-in-1 dock applies to the version without the 100W power adapter. If you want the adapter, you can pick up the bundled version of the dock for $129.99 or source an adapter separately. Whichever option you go for, iVANKY offers a 24-month warranty, and you’re also getting a complimentary set of joystick caps, which is a lovely touch for when you go back to playing handheld.

Before we close out, it’s worth mentioning that this is a limited-time deal, so if you want to secure yourself an iVANKY 14-in-1 dock, we recommend acting fast. For more tech buying advice while you’re here, see our picks for the best gaming tablets and the best retro handhelds, with both guides including plenty of top-tier options across a wide price range.