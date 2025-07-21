Created by Hori and officially licensed by Nintendo, the Horipad The Legend of Zelda Edition controller combines sleek design with ergonomic comfort. It features our favorite Hylian hero, but that doesn't mean it's just for playing games where Link leads the way, as this versatile controller enhances your entire Nintendo Switch 2 experience, and now it's available for under $30 for a short time.

Although I adore my Steam Deck and many of the best Steam Deck games, it's no secret that I'm a Nintendo Switch gal through and through. Give me a cozy game like Animal Crossing or Super Mario Odyssey, and I'm in my element. There's nothing better than playing it on the big screen, feet up, an energy drink within reach, a cat curled up on my lap, and the Wireless Horipad Legend of Zelda Edition controller in hand.

This wireless controller looks fabulous with a sleek monochrome design featuring Link, sword and shield in hand, ready to kick some Ganon butt! You'll even find a golden royal crest to the left of the D-pad. It has a typical layout with 16 buttons, a lightweight design, and feels natural in the hand, allowing comfortable gameplay for hours on end. Although it lacks HD rumble, NFC, or an IR camera, I'd call that a minor trade-off considering the affordable price tag.

As the name suggests, it's wireless. It has Bluetooth connectivity with a 32-foot range, allowing you to stay connected even if you're playing from the far end of the room because you've crammed as many people as humanly possible for a "Mario Karty…" ya know, a party, but with Mario Kart. This controller even has a 15-hour battery life and can be easily charged with a USB-C cable. You could play Mario Kart all night long, and then some, without a hitch!

It also features a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope for full motion control, letting you dive into games like Metroid Prime Remastered or my personal favorite, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, in all their motion-powered glory. You'll be able to rotate the levels in Captain Toad and use motion controls for aiming in Metroid, thus elevating your gaming experience to the next level.

If this controller sounds like the perfect match, head over to Amazon and grab it for just $29.99 - that's 25% off! We're not sure how long the offer will last, so take advantage of this deal while you still can.

If the wireless Horipad Zelda Edition controller isn't for you, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers. Or take a peek at the best Switch games for some inspiration on what to play with your shiny new controller.