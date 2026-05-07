I wasn't expecting a Lenovo Legion Go 2 price cut, but you can save over $500 with this deal

Rising hardware prices have been quite the trend in 2026, so the last thing I was expecting was a massive discount on the Lenovo Legion Go 2. Still, that's exactly what's on offer right now, with Lenovo discounting the premium handheld down from $1,599.99 to $1,071.99, saving you over $500. Sure, it's still more expensive than a Steam Deck OLED, but if you're looking for something that can offer elite-level performance power, this is the one.

Arriving in late 2025, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 has had a tricky first few months on the market, with rising RAM prices pushing some configurations above $2,500. That's why this sudden discount comes as such a shock. We hardly ever see brands or retailers slash the price of the best handheld consoles - there's never been a Steam Deck OLED discount - and it seemed even more unlikely with the current market conditions.

Admittedly, the version on offer here is the base model, but it still packs quite a performance punch, equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. With those sorts of specs, you should have no problem running triple-A games, the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 or Elden Ring, and you've got plenty of space to store them, too. I love my 512GB Steam Deck OLED, but it is frustrating when I have to decide what to delete when I want to install something new.

The $1,071.99 might not seem all that low, but that's actually cheaper than the handheld's original $1,099.99 price point. It's still slightly more expensive than its main rival, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. However, from what we've seen, it's easier to install SteamOS and get rid of Windows 11 on this handheld, so that extra $70 or so could well be worth it.

It's worth noting that there's no indication of how long Lenovo will offer this discount, so if you want to secure a Legion Go 2 before it jumps back up in price, we recommend acting fast. If it's already too late by the time you're reading this, though, don't panic. We've got a guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives that's full of a bunch of great options to suit your needs and budget.