Save $100 on the Lenovo Legion Go, one of our favorite handheld gaming PCs

If you’ve spent the last year waiting for a Lenovo Legion Go deal to persuade you to pick up the handheld gaming PC, the time is now. Amazon has just dropped the price of the Steam Deck rival to $599.99, down from $699.99, making the portable console more affordable than ever.

For those who don’t know, the Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best handheld consoles around, competing with the likes of the Steam Deck OLED and the Asus ROG Ally X. Thanks to its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, the handheld is capable of console-level gaming performance and runs a lot of the best Steam Deck games at a higher frame rate than Valve’s smash hit console.

In our Lenovo Legion Go review, we awarded the device a solid 7/10 score. However, thanks to some software updates and a new-found appreciation for the device’s performance capabilities, it feels more like an 8/10 these days. It certainly has the hardware to rival the rest of the Steam Deck alternatives, with its vivid 8.8-inch IPS display, generous 512GB of storage, and long-lasting 49.2Wh battery. It also boasts detachable controllers, much like the Nintendo Switch, which are especially useful in all the best FPS games thanks to the device’s unique FPS Mode.

The $599.99 price point applies to just the Lenovo Legion Go unit, but if you want to pick up a dock to hook your new handheld up to a bigger monitor, there’s also the option to pick up a console and its official dock for $664.98. We likely won’t see a price drop again until the eventual arrival of the Lenovo Legion Go 2, and that successor could still be quite a while away, so this is probably as cheap as you’re going to see the handheld for the foreseeable.

