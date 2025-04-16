Save over $100 on this still new Steam Deck rival while you can

If you’ve been holding off on picking up the new Lenovo Legion Go S due to its high price point, we’ve got good news. Thanks to a new Best Buy deal, the handheld gaming PC is now available for just $599.99, saving you over $100 on the original $729.99 asking price.

For those who don’t know, the Lenovo Legion Go S is one of the freshest Steam Deck alternatives on the market, with Lenovo only revealing the handheld earlier this year at CES 2025. It packs an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor, which is more than capable of running the top picks from our guide to the best Steam Deck games at medium settings, plus a whopping 1TB of internal storage and an 8-inch 120Hz refresh rate display that makes for super smooth gaming visuals.

At $599.99, the Lenovo Legion Go S is currently cheaper than any of the other 1TB picks from our list of the best handheld consoles, undercutting both the Steam Deck OLED and the Asus ROG Ally X. If you’ve got a truly massive library of games, the Legion Go S also features a microSD card slot that you can use to boost your storage by up to 1TB. Considering how massive game files are these days, it never hurts to have a bit of extra space.

The only slight issue with the Lenovo Legion Go is that it runs on Windows 11, which just doesn’t quite match the usability of the Steam Deck’s SteamOS. However, the latest version of the updated Legion Go Space launcher makes it a lot easier to load up your favorite games, and if you’re feeling adventurous, we’ve also seen some modders install SteamOS onto the Legion Go S, and it doesn’t look all that complicated.

Finally, it’s worth reiterating that we don’t know how long the discount on the Lenovo Legion Go S applies, so if you want to save $100 on the handheld, we recommend acting fast. If you’re looking for more hardware buying advice while you’re here, check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best gaming phones, or turn back time with our long list of the best retro handhelds.