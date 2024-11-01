If, like me, you long for the days of walking and washing dogs on your DS, then this Little Friends: Puppy Island Switch deal is for you. The labradorable game is currently on sale with a huge 95% discount.

Little Friends is on sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop for an astounding $1.99/£1.49 until November 4, so go grab it before it’s too late. This is a ridiculously good deal for anyone who’s a fan of easy games and laid-back, wholesome titles – especially dog games. I mean, someone’s gotta give us a new Nintendogs game given that Nintendo isn’t currently doing anything with it.

Puppy Island is a sequel to Little Friends, both available on Switch, and both of which let you meet plenty of playful puppies and care for them. You can dress up a range of breeds with adorable accessories, give them a bath, and take them for walkies.

Similar to the good old Nintendogs games, Little Friends features a range of classic breeds including Shibas, Labradors, Pugs, and Daschunds. If you’re having trouble deciding which adorable doggy to get, you can do a quiz on the official site to see which puppy you are for inspiration. I’m a Shiba, and very pleased with the outcome.

On top of dressing ‘em up and doing the usual doggy care stuff, you can dig up treasure and build their skills, while visiting eight different locations which, honestly, reminds me a bit of the Dogz games on PC.

We’re currently waiting for news about the Switch 2, though it’s not clear whether there’ll be a Nintendogs Switch port. There were also rumors about a Nintendogs mobile game not so long ago, but so far nothing has come of it.

If you need some more pawsome game recommendations, we’ve got a list of the best indie games, free games on Switch, and the best Pokémon games if you need a little direction.