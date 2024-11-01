We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get your paws on the Switch’s answer to Nintendogs with a 95% discount

Calling all Nintendogs fans - there’s a huge sale on Little Friends: Puppy Island on Switch to fulfill your doggy daycare dreams.

Little Friends Puppy Island switch deal - a bunch of adorable puppies over a blurred background of a picnic blanket
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Deals 

If, like me, you long for the days of walking and washing dogs on your DS, then this Little Friends: Puppy Island Switch deal is for you. The labradorable game is currently on sale with a huge 95% discount.

Little Friends is on sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop for an astounding $1.99/£1.49 until November 4, so go grab it before it’s too late. This is a ridiculously good deal for anyone who’s a fan of easy games and laid-back, wholesome titles – especially dog games. I mean, someone’s gotta give us a new Nintendogs game given that Nintendo isn’t currently doing anything with it.

Puppy Island is a sequel to Little Friends, both available on Switch, and both of which let you meet plenty of playful puppies and care for them. You can dress up a range of breeds with adorable accessories, give them a bath, and take them for walkies.

Similar to the good old Nintendogs games, Little Friends features a range of classic breeds including Shibas, Labradors, Pugs, and Daschunds. If you’re having trouble deciding which adorable doggy to get, you can do a quiz on the official site to see which puppy you are for inspiration. I’m a Shiba, and very pleased with the outcome.

YouTube Thumbnail

On top of dressing ‘em up and doing the usual doggy care stuff, you can dig up treasure and build their skills, while visiting eight different locations which, honestly, reminds me a bit of the Dogz games on PC.

We’re currently waiting for news about the Switch 2, though it’s not clear whether there’ll be a Nintendogs Switch port. There were also rumors about a Nintendogs mobile game not so long ago, but so far nothing has come of it.

If you need some more pawsome game recommendations, we’ve got a list of the best indie games, free games on Switch, and the best Pokémon games if you need a little direction.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.