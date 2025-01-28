Here’s your chance to get the greatest RPG of 2024 for just $1

It’s no secret how much I love Metaphor: ReFantazio. This Persona-style fantasy RPG offers a sublime story, with brilliant characters and fantastic combat. Offering upwards of 100 hours of content, it’s one of the best games of last year if not the best, and right now, you can get it for only $1 / £1 thanks to Fanatical’s latest Mystery Bundle.

Admittedly, you will need luck on your side if you’re hoping to score one of the best JRPGs in recent years at this price, but it’s an opportunity you shouldn’t miss out on – especially if you own one of the best portable gaming consoles. Tucking into a divine role-playing experience on the go or in the comfort of your bed or couch is great, and I can’t think of a better game to curl up with than Metaphor.

For those of you who are only vaguely familiar with Metaphor: ReFantazio, it’s easily one of the best single-player games of 2024. It puts you into the role of an unnamed protagonist – someone keen to save the prince of the United Kingdom of Euchronia, and to make matters worse, you’re hunting the man who recently assassinated the King of the country, forcing a competition-like experience for the next person who will take up the throne.

Metaphor’s country-spanning narrative offers a hugely engaging world to explore and uncover, but it’s the characters that make it truly special. From friends like Leon Strohl and Heismay, part of the protagonist’s team against his enemies, to foes like Louis (the game’s antagonist), Metaphor’s distinct cast keeps you entertained for hours, with the pacing of the plot making 100 hours feel like an easy time to breeze through.

It isn’t just the story that offers a great time though, as Metaphor: ReFantazio’s stylish turn-based combat causes even the best action games to pale in comparison. Using the various Archetypes found during your time in Euchronia, you’ll have plenty of abilities to defeat your enemies, as you uncover the lore of a spectacular fantasy world.

If that sounds like something that entices you (and it should), Metaphor: ReFantazio is part of the Fanatical Mystery Star Bundle right now, meaning if you’re lucky, you could spend just $1 / £1 on a chance to get this incredible game. If you want to increase your odds, you could get 20 keys for only $13.99 / £13.99, meaning more chances to get your money’s worth.

Speaking of, even if you don’t get Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll still get more value than you put in. There’s also a bunch of other triple-A games that you may be lucky to nab during this bundle, with the following all being part of the bundle:

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Void Crew

So, if you’re hoping to get your hands on one of the top RPGs in the last few years, owning Metaphor: ReFantazio for just $1 is certainly an enticing offer. It’s one of the best Steam Deck games available, and it’s still a great time if you own any of the best Steam Deck alternatives too.