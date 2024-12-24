Who doesn’t love a good bargain? We certainly do, and when one of the best budget phones goes on sale, offering an even bigger saving, we take notice, especially when it’s a device from a reputable brand like Motorola. The Moto G Play is a bit of an unsung hero, meeting your needs better than its $149.99 price tag may indicate. Well, right now, it’s even cheaper than that, with a lovely 27% discount on Amazon US, dropping the price to $109.99.

The Moto G Play 2024 appears on our list of the best Motorola phones for a reason: serving as one of the best budget devices the brand has to offer, going so far as to rival cheaper options from heavyweights like Samsung. It’s a great option for parents looking to get a first phone for their child, though it’s just as good if you appreciate the basics and have no need for one of the best gaming phones instead.

While the Moto G Play can play some of the best mobile games, which, again, makes it a good choice for a kid, diehard gamers might want to stretch a bit further as the Moto Go Play only comes equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and though that can play games like Candy Crush without issue, it doesn’t give you an optimal experience for games like Genshin Impact. If you’re after a Motorola phone that can give you that, we recommend the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, though that doesn’t quite meet the gaming performance of the best Samsung phones.

However, for $109.99, you do still get plenty of bang for your buck. Especially as the processor and 4GB of RAM make it good for streaming, and we all like to watch some YouTube or Netflix on our phones sometimes. Plus, the 6.5-inch IPS LCD 90Hz screen is great for this price point, offering crisp visuals.

Whether you’re streaming, doom scrolling, or playing games, you can get lost in the zone knowing that your phone isn’t about to die on you, as it has a very good 5000 mAh battery – this is even bigger than some of the best gaming iPhones. As for the cameras, the Moto G Play comes equipped with a 50 MP wide main camera and an eight MP front camera, so while these don’t meet the expectations of a flagship device, they’re exactly what you’d expect from a budget device.

The Moto G Play 2024 is one of the best budget devices out there. While its specs will never match up to the latest Samsung device, it’s currently more than ten times cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it so much easier on your bank account, all while hitting the basics that you need from a cell phone. Should Motorola not be the brand for you, check out our guides to the best Sony phones and best Xiaomi phones to find other great Android options.