One of 2024’s most underrated Android phones is available for 38% off

If you’re on the hunt for a new cell phone, we have a deal that’s pretty hard to refuse on Amazon US right now. You can pick up the 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G for just $249.99, a huge discount of 38%, making now the perfect time to snap up this stylish smartphone.

Without a doubt, the Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the best Motorola phones you can get; in fact it’s one of the best style phones in general, offering great value for the price. For starters, it has a 6.7-inch 120Hz P-OLED screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, which gives you a nice, crisp display that makes playing some of the best mobile games even more enjoyable.

However, while you can certainly play games like Genshin Impact on the Moto G Stylus 5G, it only has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which is several generations behind the tech you find in the best gaming phones. This is to be expected, though, given the price point, as the flagship Apple, Google, and Samsung devices can cost anywhere between $500 to $1000 more.

The 5,000 mAh battery with 30W turbocharging does mean that you can get back to gaming fairly quickly or just juice your phone for the entire day – that’s even better than what some of the best Xiaomi phones offer. Storage-wise, the Moto G Stylus 5G has 256GB, giving you plenty of room for storing games and photos.

Speaking of photos, while its cameras don’t reach the heights of the best Samsung phones, the Moto G Stylus 5G can still snap some pretty pictures with its main 50MP Ultra Pixel camera, supported by a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 33MP selfie camera, too.

While its gaming performance may lack in comparison to the most recent flagships (many of which have a design specifically for playing games) and its camera falls behind the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S25 lineups, the Moto G Stylus 5G still has great performance for the price range and is excellent for anyone looking for one of the best budget gaming phones.