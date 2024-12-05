2024 is quickly drawing to a close, bringing an end to a good year for phones and technology, one of which is the 2024 edition of the Motorola Edge, a fine mid-range phone that can get lost in the chaos of Apple and Samsung. However, a new deal on Amazon gives you the perfect opportunity to grab this device with a staggering 45% discount – even if you’re not after a new cell phone, it’s not a bad idea for a Christmas present.

For $299.99, down from $549.99, you can get one of the best mid-range phones on the market. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, the 2024 Motorola Edge can run some of the best Android games on the market. However, the chipset is behind that of the best gaming phones, so it may struggle with high-demanding games such as Zenless Zone Zero or Honkai Star Rail.

Looking beyond its gaming capabilities, the Motorola Edge has a decent-sized 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, giving a crisp look to games, pictures, and videos. The cameras are pretty good, too, with 50 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide. Admittedly, this isn’t what you’d get from the best Samsung phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but for the price, you still get some nice photos.

However, perhaps the biggest draw to the Motorola Edge is that not only can it run games and take some pretty pictures for less than $300 right now, but it can also get a day’s worth of charge in just 15 minutes thanks to its 68W power turbocharging. So, if you’re always on the move or regularly forget to stick your phone on charge, the 2024 Motorola Edge can keep you going.

Remember, this is a limited-time deal on Amazon, so make sure you purchase it now if you want a solid mid-range phone for less than $300. It’s a great price, bringing you a reliable phone while keeping your bank account happy. If Motorola isn’t the brand for you, check out our lists of the best Sony phones and best Xiaomi phones to see what other great devices you can get.