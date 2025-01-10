Save a whopping $250 on this mid-range Android with a display made for gaming

If you’re looking for a new cell phone but don’t want to break the bank, we’re on hand with another unmissable offer. With this Motorola Edge deal from Amazon, you can pick up the mid-range Android for almost half of its usual price, marked down from $549.99 to just $299.99.

While Motorola might not be as big a name as it once was in the cell phone world, the Edge is still an impressive bit of kit, competing with the likes of the Google Pixel 8 and Nothing Phone (2) from our guide to the best mid-range phones. It boasts a long-lasting battery that you can fully recharge in well under an hour, a stellar 50MP main camera, and a Snapdragon chip that can handle all the best Android games.

Still, the best thing about the Motorola Edge is its 6.6-inch P-OLED display, which offers refresh rates of up to 144Hz for super smooth gameplay in games like Minecraft and PUBG Mobile. For context, Apple’s iPhone 16 only offers 60Hz refresh rates, and considering that the iPhone is well over $700, we can’t understate the value on offer from this Amazon deal.

The $299.99 price point applies to the 8GB+256GB version of the Motorola Edge in the subtle Midnight Blue colorway. The phone is unlocked, so no matter what network you’re with, all you need to do is slot in your sim and you’re up and running. If you’ve currently got a contract with a provider that includes a phone, there’s a chance you could save even more money by canceling your plan and finding a sim-only deal with one of the networks from our guide to the best cell phone providers. Who doesn’t love a double saving?

As ever, this deal only applies for as long as stocks last, so if you’re tempted by the $250 discount, we recommend acting fast. Still, it’s always good to do your research before making the plunge, so feel free to check out our guides to the best budget gaming phones and the best gaming iPhones before making your decision.