Our favorite Android stylus phone is on sale for under $250 this Black Friday

If you’re looking for a new phone this Black Friday weekend but don’t want to break the bank, you need to check out this Motorola Moto G Stylus deal from Amazon. Originally priced at $399.99, the Moto G Stylus is now on sale for just $237.48, saving you more than $160 on the original asking price.

For those who don’t know, the Motorola Moto G Stylus is a stellar mid-range phone, with a massive 6.7-inch P-OLED display, a reliable pair of cameras on the back, and a generous 256GB of storage for all your games and pictures. It’s one of the picks from our guide to the best stylus phones, holding its own against more expensive devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6.

While the Moto G Stylus is a great pick for creatives who can use the stylus alongside apps like Canva on the go, it’s also powerful enough to run most of the picks from our guide to the best Android games. Essentially, it’s a proper all-arounder. For under $250, you can’t ask for much better than that.

The Black Friday deal applies to the 8GB+256GB version of the Motorola Moto G Stlus in the Caramel Latte colorway. It’s an unlocked phone, so you can use a SIM card from any of the best cell phone providers without changing providers.

Of course, as this is a Black Friday deal, you don’t have long to take advantage, so be sure to act fast. If you want to do a quick check of the Moto G Stylus’ competitors before taking the plunge, or you’re looking for something without a stylus, be sure to check out our guides to the best budget gaming phones and the best mid-range phones. Or, if you’re looking for more savings, see our list of the best Black Friday mobile deals.