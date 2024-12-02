If you’re looking for some last-minute tech savings this Cyber Monday, you need to check out this Motorola Razr 2023 deal from Amazon. The Android flip phone is currently going for $349.99, a massive 50% off its usual retail price of $699.99, so you won’t want to miss out.

If you didn’t already know, the Motorola Razr 2023 is a rival to some of the best flip phones on the market right now, boasting a sleek design and impressive battery life, putting it up there among the other best Motorola phones available. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform chipset isn’t the newest, but it can still handle the best Android games with ease, especially thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.

One of the biggest draws for flip phones is the ‘look’, and the Motorola Razr 2023 oozes style with its subtle colors and vegan leather finish. Its handy second display means you can check your notifications, the weather, or any number of things without opening your phone, so it’s perfect for when you’re on the go. Plus, at half its usual price, it’s hard to say no.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal applies to the 8GB+128GB version of the Motorola Razr 2023 in the Sage Green colorway. It’s a globally unlocked phone, so you can use a SIM card from any of the best cell phone providers without switching or living in the US.

Of course, Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals end on December 2, so if the Motorola Razr 2023 sounds right for you, the clock is ticking. If you’re still weighing up your options though, we’ve also got guides to the best Black Friday gaming phone deals and the best Black Friday Apple deals you can check out to help you make that all-important decision.